Industry working group formed to develop open standard for smart home device connectivity

Amazon, Apple, Google and the Zigbee Alliance have joined forces on a new working group that plans to develop and promote the adoption of a new royalty-free connectivity standard to increase compatibility among smart home products, with security as a fundamental design tenet. Zigbee Alliance board members Ikea, Legrand, Schneider Electric and Signify are among those that also plan to join the working group.

The goal of the project, called Connected Home over IP, is to simplify development for manufacturers and increase compatibility for consumers. The project is built around a shared belief that smart home devices should be secure, reliable and seamless to use.

By using Internet Protocol (IP), communication across smart home devices, mobile apps and cloud services will be enabled. The project also aims to define a specific set of IP-based networking technologies for safe certification.

The industry working group will take an open-source approach for the development and implementation of a new connectivity protocol. The project intends to use contributions from market-tested smart home technologies from Amazon, Apple, Google, Zigbee Alliance and more. The decision to use these technologies is expected to speed the development of the protocol and deliver benefits to manufacturers and consumers faster.

The project aims to make it easier for device manufacturers to build devices compatible with popular smart home and voice services. The planned protocol will complement existing technologies, and working group members encourage device manufacturers to continue creating products using technologies available now.

Project Connected Home over IP is inviting device manufacturers, silicon providers and other developers from across the smart home industry to participate in and contribute to the standard.