Ikea becomes latest member of Zigbee Alliance Board

The Zigbee Alliance, an organization of hundreds of companies creating, maintaining and delivering open, global standards for the Internet of Things (IoT), has announced that Ikea has joined its Board of Directors.

The decision solidifies Ikea’s commitment to universal open IoT standards for its smart home product offerings and complements its overarching vision to “create a better life at home for as many people as possible.”

“Elevating our membership within the Zigbee Alliance to the board level enables our company to play a larger role in influencing the global IoT movement that’s connecting technology, design, and imagination,” said Ulf Axelsson, IoT architect at Ikea Home Smart. “Our goal is to democratize smart home technology by offering affordable products to everyone.”

Ikea’s Home Smart portfolio includes smart lighting, smart blinds, smart speakers and wireless accessories.