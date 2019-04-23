IEEE publishes three IEEE 802.3 standard amendments for greater Ethernet functionality

IEEE and the IEEE Standards Association (IEEE-SA) have announced the publishing and availability of three standard amendments to IEEE 802.3 in response to evolving industry requirements for new and emerging Ethernet applications.

“These refinements are essential to maintain Ethernet as the core technology driving advancements at data centers and throughout network infrastructures everywhere, as well as utilizing Ethernet to power the wide variety of sensors, actuators, cameras and other devices associated with the Internet of Things,” said David Law, chair, IEEE 802.3 Working Group.

The three new standard amendments include:

IEEE 802.3cb TM -2018—IEEE Standard for Ethernet—Amendment 1: Physical Layer Specifications and Management Parameters for 2.5 Gb/s and 5 Gb/s Operation over Backplane.

IEEE 802.3bt TM -2018—IEEE Standard for Ethernet Amendment 2: Physical Layer and Management Parameters for Power over Ethernet over 4 pairs.

IEEE 802.3cdTM-2018—IEEE Standard for Ethernet—Amendment 3: Media Access Control Parameters for 50 Gb/s and Physical Layers and Management Parameters for 50 Gb/s, 100 Gb/s, and 200 Gb/s Operation.

Driven by the ever-growing demands of data networks around the world, products and services incorporating IEEE 802 standards technologies have become globally pervasive.

New applications are continually deployed leveraging IEEE 802 network standards ranging across DC power distribution, wireless, copper, and fiber-optic cabling solutions.