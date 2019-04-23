IEEE publishes three IEEE 802.3 standard amendments for greater Ethernet functionality

The amendments provide physical layers, and associated control and management parameters, for increased network Ethernet speeds, enhanced backplane applications and improved delivery of power over Ethernet.
IEEE and the IEEE Standards Association (IEEE-SA) have announced the publishing and availability of three standard amendments to IEEE 802.3 in response to evolving industry requirements for new and emerging Ethernet applications.
“These refinements are essential to maintain Ethernet as the core technology driving advancements at data centers and throughout network infrastructures everywhere, as well as utilizing Ethernet to power the wide variety of sensors, actuators, cameras and other devices associated with the Internet of Things,” said David Law, chair, IEEE 802.3 Working Group.
The three new standard amendments include:
Driven by the ever-growing demands of data networks around the world, products and services incorporating IEEE 802 standards technologies have become globally pervasive.
New applications are continually deployed leveraging IEEE 802 network standards ranging across DC power distribution, wireless, copper, and fiber-optic cabling solutions.
