Ideal Networks brings on new Canadian representatives

Ideal Networks is boosting its presence in Canada with six new representative agencies to provide local support to data cable and network testing equipment users.

Roney Marketing, Brodwell Industrial Sales and Sales Outsource Solutions Group have all teamed up with Ideal to provide professional sales and support for data cable and network installers in Ontario, Alberta and the Atlantic provinces, respectively.

Contact Delage, which previously worked with Ideal Networks when the company was part of Ideal Industries Inc., will provide representation in Quebec, including the Ottawa Valley. GB Agencies will continue to serve Manitoba, Saskatchewan and North West Ontario, while Adanac Sales will continue to manage British Columbia customers. This brings Ideal Networks’ representative agencies in Canada to six.

“We are pleased to have a network of strong Rep agency partners that will provide local coverage for our full portfolio of industry-leading test and measurement products,” said Jim Hunter, Vice President of Sales for North America.