Honeywell enhances its Forge for Buildings platform, boosts security options
Customizable facility automation, surveillance and visualization technologies, including cybersecurity services, help optimize day-to-day building operations and safety.
August 21, 2019
Honeywell has introduced its next generation of Enterprise Building Integration (EBI), Command and Control Suite (CCS), and Digital Video Manager (DVM), solutions enabled by the Honeywell Forge for Buildings platform.
The technologies leverage IoT connectivity, interoperable systems and data sharing, and adaptive workflows to help transform inputs and information into actionable outcomes. Key enhancements include:
- EBI R600 – The Honeywell building management system that helps connect, monitor and manage core building functions, from comfort to security to safety. The open IoT platform integrates with numerous third-party systems and equipment as well as cloud and mobile applications.
- DVM R700 – An enhanced digital surveillance system that delivers a detailed view of operations and enterprise-wide integrated protection. Improved camera servers enhance views and reduce storage needs and hardware costs.
- CCS R300 – Facility visualization application with intuitive interface that brings performance data to building personnel through enhanced map navigation and editing capabilities.
EBI600, DVM700 and CCS300 integrate with Honeywell Forge for Buildings, an integrated platform that connects operational data from assets, processes, third-party applications and people with machine learning to help customers improve their building performance and enhance performance and productivity with actionable insights.
Along with EBI, CCS and DVM Honeywell is launching a portfolio of enhanced cybersecurity solutions to help companies protect against the rising risk of unexpected attacks on data, network systems and buildings infrastructure.
Honeywell is also extending its cybersecurity services and products for the buildings OT environment to enable customers to better protect their assets and people. The Honeywell Forge Cybersecurity solutions include:
- Cybersecurity Assessment – A professional review of buildings OT systems using industry best practices to identify potential vulnerabilities or gaps. A detailed report is developed to establish a cyber-status baseline and a prioritized action list.
- Secure Design and Configuration – Design or modify existing OT infrastructure to enhance the physical, network and application layers and help reduce risk and mitigate unexpected costs.
- Cybersecurity Appliances and Software – The installation and maintenance of cybersecurity hardware and software including firewalls, Secure Media Exchange (SMX), advanced end-point security, and backup/restore appliances, to help monitor and protect OT systems,
- Cybersecurity Monitoring and Remote Management – Enables monitoring of OT systems and push alerts regarding performance or security issues. This can be extended to include Remote Management services, as well as Honeywell’s 24/7 Security Operation Centre (SoC) monitoring.
- Incident Readiness and Advisory – Establishes incident response processes that enable more efficient containment, triage and resolution to regain normal business operations in the event of an incident.
