Honeywell enhances its Forge for Buildings platform, boosts security options

Honeywell has introduced its next generation of Enterprise Building Integration (EBI), Command and Control Suite (CCS), and Digital Video Manager (DVM), solutions enabled by the Honeywell Forge for Buildings platform.

The technologies leverage IoT connectivity, interoperable systems and data sharing, and adaptive workflows to help transform inputs and information into actionable outcomes. Key enhancements include:

EBI R600 – The Honeywell building management system that helps connect, monitor and manage core building functions, from comfort to security to safety. The open IoT platform integrates with numerous third-party systems and equipment as well as cloud and mobile applications.

– The Honeywell building management system that helps connect, monitor and manage core building functions, from comfort to security to safety. The open IoT platform integrates with numerous third-party systems and equipment as well as cloud and mobile applications. DVM R700 – An enhanced digital surveillance system that delivers a detailed view of operations and enterprise-wide integrated protection. Improved camera servers enhance views and reduce storage needs and hardware costs.

– An enhanced digital surveillance system that delivers a detailed view of operations and enterprise-wide integrated protection. Improved camera servers enhance views and reduce storage needs and hardware costs. CCS R300 – Facility visualization application with intuitive interface that brings performance data to building personnel through enhanced map navigation and editing capabilities.

EBI600, DVM700 and CCS300 integrate with Honeywell Forge for Buildings, an integrated platform that connects operational data from assets, processes, third-party applications and people with machine learning to help customers improve their building performance and enhance performance and productivity with actionable insights.

Along with EBI, CCS and DVM Honeywell is launching a portfolio of enhanced cybersecurity solutions to help companies protect against the rising risk of unexpected attacks on data, network systems and buildings infrastructure.

Honeywell is also extending its cybersecurity services and products for the buildings OT environment to enable customers to better protect their assets and people. The Honeywell Forge Cybersecurity solutions include: