Hitachi Solutions America acquires Capax Global

Hitachi Solutions America, Ltd., has acquired Capax Global, LLC, a leading provider of cloud and data platform solutions based on the Microsoft application platform.

The acquisition provides Hitachi Solutions with deep capabilities across cloud-native application development, data platform modernization, big data, machine learning, and advanced analytics along with modern workplace and managed services solutions.

The strategic acquisition strengthens Hitachi Solutions’ IoT capabilities. Capax Global’s solutions incorporate data telemetry to quickly and securely gather data from multiple remote points and arrange it into the appropriate structure for downstream applications and reporting.

In addition, Capax Global brings its onsite and mobile IoT Labs, a unique experience that allows for hands-on exploration and brainstorming with engineers and data scientists to develop IoT-related strategies, see how to extract key insights from IoT-generated data and explore how to unlock the many possibilities.

“Hitachi Solutions’ vision is to provide our customers with long-term value by delivering innovative and complete digital transformation solutions,” said Tom Galambos, President and COO at Hitachi Solutions America, in a company release.

As a Gold Certified Microsoft Partner, Capax Global specializes in building innovative cloud and data platform solutions that realize cost savings, improve data management, and solve critical business problems. The company is a recognized leader in Microsoft’s Azure platform across all major workloads.

With the acquisition, Capax Global becomes a wholly-owned subsidiary of Hitachi Solutions America, Ltd.