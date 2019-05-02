Graybar Canada opens new GTA facility

Graybar Canada, a Halifax-headquartered, employee-owned, wholesale distributor of comm/data and electrical products with over 30 locations across the country, cut the ribbon at its newest and largest branch to date in Vaughan, Ont. on May 2nd.

Located just north of Toronto, near the intersection of Highways 427 and 407, the 90,000-sq.-ft. facility allows the company to consolidate its former branches in nearby Markham and Mississauga. In addition to launching this new warehouse hub for the Greater Toronto Area (GTA), Graybar maintains a counter pickup location in Mississauga, so as to continue serving local customers there.

“For several years, we’ve been looking at ways to grow in the GTA,” says Brian Thomas, Graybar’s executive vice-president (EVP) and general manager (GM). “With more customers taking advantage of our full lines of business, it makes sense for us to position ourselves in a central location. With a significantly larger warehouse, we’ll be able to stock more inventory and provide more efficient wire cutting services.”

The new facility includes a larger training room to accommodate staff and customers on-site.