GlobalData’s 2020 tech, media and telecom predictions

Data and analytics company GlobalData has unveiled its 2020 predictions for the technology, media and telecoms (TMT) industry.

The company’s report, TMT Predictions 2020, identifies the top 20 themes impacting the sector this year and, for each theme, offers a series of predictions and identifies the likely winners and losers in that theme. Some of GlobalData’s predictions include:

Artificial Intelligence (AI): Tech marketers will continue to claim their products are AI-powered, whether that is false or not, while data scientists will continue to create new applications featuring AI. This is a trend that will continue in 2020, and there will be a continuing flow of new AI products released.

5G: As 5G becomes a reality, use cases still need to be defined. The next two to three years will be vital for this trend, in order to persuade businesses that 5G can transform the way they operate.

Software-defined everything: The networking equipment industry is most threatened by disruptive technology. This trend puts network vendors most at risk.

Cloud computing: The cloud will continue in 2020, with capital requirements to build the infrastructure needed for anyone new to the cloud industry. The hyperscalers will continue to grow rapidly and expand their geographical footprint.

IoT: IoT is here to stay, and the move to IoT-based business models is inescapable. Google and Amazon are the most likely candidates to drive this theme to maturity.