GE’s Current lighting business sold to private equity firm

GE has completed the sale of its commercial/industrial lighting division, Current powered by GE, to New York-based private equity firm American Industrial Partners (AIP).

Current’s portfolio spans LED and traditional lighting solutions, along with a variety of intelligent controls, sensors and software.

The business delivers energy savings and operational productivity for clients including commercial offices, retail stores, industrial facilities and cities. Under a long-term licensing agreement, Current will continue using the GE brand on its products and services moving forward.

The consumer lighting business of GE Lighting is not included as part of the transaction.