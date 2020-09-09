Fluke invests in Everactive to expand IIoT monitoring solutions

September 9, 2020 – Fluke Corp. (a Fortive Corp. business) announced it led an investment in Everactive, a technology company that sells “category-defining” batteryless, wireless industrial internet of things solutions.

Everactive will raise up to $35 million as part of its Series C funding round.

Spun out of the universities of Michigan and Virginia in 2012, Everactive develops self-powered industrial monitoring systems; the sensor devices generate enough power from small amounts of “harvested energy” to continuously measure, process, and wirelessly transmit equipment and infrastructure health data from a range of assets (e.g. rotating equipment).

Advertisment

“Batteries cannot power the industrial IoT at scale,” reads Everactive’s website. “Deploying billions of battery-powered sensors could ultimately undermine 80% of the IoT’s value as a result of manual maintenance requirements, gaps in data due to finite life spans and power-conservation techniques, and the environmental harm caused by the production and disposal of such a massive quantity of batteries.”

Beyond the sensors, Everactive also offers “insights-as-a-service”, running machine data through its analytics engines to generate automated alerts, notifications, and status updates.

“We look forward to working with the Everactive team to define new industrial monitoring solutions that unlock a superior value proposition for our customers,” said Marc Tremblay, president of Fluke.

As part of the investment, Tremblay will assume a seat on Everactive’s board of directors.