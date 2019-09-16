Floating apartment implements ABB smart home controls

Flohotel, a modern single apartment-style hotel located on the bank of the Motlawa River in Gdansk, Poland, has been outfitted with ABB’s smart home solution ABB-free@home.

The company that owns the apartment, Floating Gdansk, was looking to implement a smart building technology solution that would coincide with the modern look and unusual location of the floating apartment.

“We wanted to create a very modern place, designed for very demanding customers who want to have a little bit more than a standard hotel, so we equipped the Flohotel with a very advanced control system,” said Maciej Nowakowski, co-founder and CEO of Floating Gdansk, in a press release.

Hotel guests can access the smart home controls through a control panel in the apartment or a dedicated smartphone app, making changes to heating, lighting, air-conditioning, underfloor heating and window blinds with just a tap.

Guests can also take advantage of a pre-programmed ‘room scene’ functionality, which can be applied individually or in combination with others. The smart control of light and heat can result in considerable energy savings.

“Most of our guests are initially surprised by how automated the apartment is,” added Nowakowski. “Some are frightened that it may be too complicated to use, but they soon realize how simple and intuitive the system is, with guests really rating how the technology improves the quality of their stay.”

The apartment was assembled on the riverbank in just two days using a modular construction. Some of Flohotel’s features include air conditioning, a king-sized bedroom, fully-equipped kitchenette, dining area and lounge with full-length panoramic windows to take advantage of the river view.