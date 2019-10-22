Ferret Wi-Fi honoured with Cabling Innovators Award

Cable Ferret, a New Zealand-based electronic design manufacturer, has been recognized by the U.S. Cabling Innovators Awards program with a Platinum Award for its Ferret Wi-Fi, the world’s first combination compact wireless inspection camera and cable pulling tool. The award was presented at BICSI’s 2019 Fall Conference, which took place in Las Vegas, Nev. in October.

Featuring a built-in Wi-Fi hotspot, 720p HD streaming and adjustable bright white LEDs, the IP67-rated Ferret Wi-Fi rechargeable camera was purpose designed to provide faster close-up visual inspections and provides faster cable pulling in dark, confined spaces. The product supports inspections, cabling installation and maintenance, while encouraging a more efficient and safer workplace.

Once connected to the free app for Android and iOS, a user may record photos and video in real time 720p high definition directly to a smartphone or device. Featuring six main functions, the product can be used by cable installers to inspect and locate cable, reach and retrieve it and capture data and report. In addition, it can also be used in other applications, such as by plumbers, home inspectors, mechanics and other trades.

The awards program was established by Cabling Installation & Maintenance to celebrate the most innovative applications of cabling and communications technology products. The panel of judges included cabling and communications system specifiers, designers, integrators and managers with extensive professional experience.