Toronto’s University Health Network labs add intelligent ventilation

Aircuity, a U.S.-based company that creates smart building air quality solutions through its intelligent building platform, has released a case study on how Toronto’s University Health Network (UHN), the largest research hospital network in Canada, has expanded its use of Aircuity technology to improve air quality and energy savings in its research buildings.

Aircuity platforms monitor the indoor environmental quality of buildings and inform a building’s ventilation controls to provide optimal airflow levels.

At UHN, Aircuity was first installed in the Princess Margaret Cancer Research Tower (PMCRT), where, according to Aircuity, the platform’s demand control ventilation (DCV) system which monitors and controls the ventilation rates of the building’s laboratory’s supply air has saved the tower about $800,000 annually when compared to its previous system.

A complement to Aircuity’s platform in laboratory environments is the company’s exhaust fan application where variable frequency drives allow fan speeds to be ramped up or down according to building needs.

PMCRT was designed with 12 40-HP fans in groups of three (4 triplexes) serving each quadrant of the lab floor plate of the building.

Before the exhaust fan project was implemented the exhaust system was designed to produce a continuous discharge plume with an exit velocity of 3,000 ft/min. Not only was there a lot of clean outside air being blown up through the fans but many times the air coming from the fume hoods was also clean.

Now, when Aircuity sensors detect any contamination in the exhaust plenum, fan speeds are increased until the air is clean again.

This intelligent platform promotes energy savings and a clean, healthy space for researchers and occupants of surrounding buildings in downtown Toronto.

While the exhaust fan application was being installed at PMCRT, University Health Network also installed Aircuity to optimize supply and exhaust air in its Krembil Research Tower attached to Toronto Western Hospital.

Aircuity’s exhaust fan application, since implemented, has resulted in annual savings of 1,550,000 kWh and electric peak demand savings of 111.7 kW, saving about $200,000 annually.