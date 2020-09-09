Toronto neighbourhood finds itself under a Digital Canopy

September 9, 2020 – The City of Toronto and Cisco Canada—along with several other partners—have launched Digital Canopy, which provides Wi-Fi hotspots to low-income, residential tower communities for free (up to one year).

The first Digital Canopy site is now live at 200 and 210 Woolner Avenue, enabling internet access for about 2000 residents. Additional sites in a number of neighbourhoods will also receive access under Digital Canopy. By the end of 2020, there will be up to 25 Wi-Fi hotspot sites across Toronto.

“Our collaboration with Cisco and other partners has gone a long way toward providing inclusive and accessible internet connectivity in the city, and advancing the principles of the City’s Digital Infrastructure Plan,” said Lawrence Eta, CTO, City of Toronto.

The city and Cisco’s Toronto Innovation Labs brought together network providers, internet service providers and managed service providers to make Digital Canopy a reality.

Cisco’s $1-million investment of product, services and in-kind technology was enabled by its Country Digital Acceleration (CDA) Program, which has national- and regional-level initiatives in 36 countries around the world. For the Digital Canopy, Cisco deployed its Meraki Wi-Fi access points.

“The pandemic has transformed the way we live, learn and work, while exposing the scale and severity of the digital divide in Canada. Technology and innovation play a critical role in bridging this gap,” said Wayne Cuervo, director, Cisco Innovation Labs.

Digital Canopy partners include the City of Toronto, Cisco, Bell Canada, BAI Canada, OnX Canada, Beanfield Metroconnect, Toronto Mesh, Century Concrete Products and Southwinds Engineering Inc.