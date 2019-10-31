Schneider Electric and ThoughtWire partner to create smarter hospitals

Schneider Electric and ThoughtWire have formed a strategic partnership to create smarter digital hospitals.

The partnership addresses what can be significant roadblocks to becoming a patient-centric digital hospital. Currently, most healthcare facilities are operated in silos with fragmented information available from a variety of systems, with very little connectivity between facilities management and clinical staff. The partnership aims to provide quicker responses to patient and facility alerts, automate processes to improve operations, provide greater visibility into the usage and performance of the total healthcare operations across facility and caregivers and provide responsive building systems that facilitate an optimal environment of care.

“We’ve been working with our customers in healthcare for the past 10 years to orchestrate data from across critical clinical systems, OT systems, IoT devices, to build a real-time Digital Twin that makes it easier for clinicians to have full visibility into patient needs and the entire hospital workflow,” said Mike Monteith, CEO, ThoughtWire. “More recently, we’ve seen a need to connect aspects of building infrastructure like energy and environmental data to provide these insights about the care environment back to facilities teams.”

This partnership allows Schneider Electric healthcare facilities to benefit from a connected hospital environment with ThoughtWire’s Digital Twin, which the company says will, “improve patient outcomes with a data model of a hospital’s building systems, clinical and IT systems, IoT devices, workflows and people.”