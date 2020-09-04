Saputo Stadium to enable “extraordinary experiences” with help of Aruba

September 4, 2020 – Saputo Stadium (Montreal), home of Major League Soccer’s Montreal Impact, is deploying an Aruba network to deliver “reliable, high-performing Wi-Fi and new gameday experiences to fans”, as well as streamline and automate stadium operations.

Saputo Stadium is part of Montreal’s Olympic Park; it has a capacity for 19,000+ fans, and sits on a 1.6 million-sf complex that includes administrative offices, a training field and player welfare areas.

Providing fans with in-stadium Wi-Fi—and all of the related experiences this can enable—was a key driver for the deployment, said Roger Miron, Saputo’s IT director.

“Though the pandemic has caused us to have to delay the start of our home game play this year, engaging with fans and allowing them to share their experiences with each other and via social media is still one of the main hallmarks of the in-stadium experience,” Miron said.

“Implementing a reliable, high-performing Wi-Fi network is the first step in our multi-phase initiative to enable extraordinary experiences, as well as improve our own stadium operations, and we’re excited to welcome our fans back to the stadium.”

Working with Vidéotron—a founding sponsor and partner for the Montreal Impact—Saputo is deploying Aruba access points, mobility controllers and Aruba core and access switches, as well as AirWave for network management.

“We knew that Aruba had already been successfully deployed in many other stadiums, and we saw early on that the Aruba infrastructure was easy to deploy,” Miron said. “In addition, the Aruba network offers the kind of scalability we need to handle the expected device density in our stadium.”

Miron says they’ve engineered the network to accommodate two devices per attendee, “and we’re confident the Aruba network can handle this load—or more—should we need to increase that”.

Besides employing the network for fan engagement, Saputo Stadium plans to modernize and improve concessions ordering and delivery, create better order-taking and delivery—both in stadium suites and for Saputo’s retail vendors.

The stadium also plans to introduce mobile ticketing, and build a mobile app that helps fans discover and use all of the stadium’s amenities.