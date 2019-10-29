Focal Point hires two new members to product management team

Focal Point LLC, an architectural lighting and acoustic solutions manufacturer, has expanded its product management team with the addition of Ali Qureshi, senior product manager – downlights and cylinders, and Shavonna Warren, associate product manager.

Qureshi joins Focal Point with over a decade of experience in product management, primarily in the lighting industry. He has a Bachelor of Electronics Engineering, and has spent his career working in the engineering, product management and sales fields, working in the Middle East, Asia and North America divisions. Qureshi will lead the portfolio strategy and development process, conduct market research and analysis, introduce product improvements and line extensions, and add new products and services to the Focal Point line.

Warren’s work at Focal Point will focus on supporting the company’s growing linear luminaires portfolio. She has a Bachelor of Science degree in Mechanical Engineering and has extensive experience in product management, particularly in the fiber optics and medical industries.

Qureshi and Warren will report to Mike Thornton, chief marketing officer of the company.