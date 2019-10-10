Canadian firms launch first German Technology Day

Eplan, Pilz, Rittal and Wago, four Canada-based, Germany-headquartered companies in the automation and advanced manufacturing space, are launching Canada’s first-ever German Technology Day.

German Technology Day will take place on November 19, 2019, at the DoubleTree by Hilton in Mississauga, Ont., and November 21, 2019, at the Crowne Plaza in Kitchener, Ont. The events will focus on understanding the impact of Industry 4.0 in Canada and highlighting the challenges resulting from the paradigm shift taking place in the industry today. Each of the four companies will also take the opportunity to share their latest energy-efficient solutions and introduce attendees to innovative technology.

Attendees will have the option of attending either morning or afternoon sessions delivered by thought leaders from each of the companies. The luncheon keynote will be open to participants of either group, and will be delivered by Gurvinder Chopra, VP of standards and regulations at Electro-Federation Canada.

Throughout the breaks, attendees will also have the opportunity to network, attend exhibit demos from each company and view the latest products and solutions. A special integrated demo featuring solutions from all the companies is being developed specially for these events: Eplan Design Engineering will be used to create a Rittal enclosure in their Modification Centre, featuring their climate control and power distribution solutions, Pilz security solutions and connectivity solutions from Wago.

Attendees can also enter to win one of three all-expenses paid trips to Germany to attend the Hannover Messe 2020, and tour these companies’ Industry 4.0 manufacturing facilities.

To register for the Mississauga event, click here.

To register for the Kitchener event, click here.