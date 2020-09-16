Enlighted recognized as 2020 Company of the Year

September 16, 2020 – Based on its recent analysis of the North American building internet of things platforms market, Frost & Sullivan recognized Enlighted Inc. with the 2020 North America Company of the Year Award. Congratulations!

Enlighted is a Silicon Valley-based technology company that was acquired by Siemens in 2018, and previously earned the Frost & Sullivan North American New Product Innovation Award in 2019.

“With its comprehensive building IoT platform, Enlighted captures data streams on movement within a building, processes, and assets, which customers can leverage to improve the productivity and well-being of building occupants from commercial buildings to healthcare facilities,” said Dennis Marcell Victor, Frost & Sullivan.

This year, Enlighted launched a new IoT surface sensor that makes it easy to deploy IoT technology at scale throughout buiidings in an enterprise. Secondly, it created solutions to reduce the spread of COVID-19 in the workplace with the launch of Safe, its risk reduction and contact tracing application.

In addition to its technology, its 2018 acquisition by Siemens AG helped extend the company’s global reach and enhanced its product portfolio.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents a Company of the Year Award to the organization that “demonstrates excellence in terms of growth strategy and implementation in its field”. The award recognizes a “high degree of innovation with products and technologies, and the resulting leadership in terms of customer value and market penetration”.