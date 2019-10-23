Connectrac acquired by Legrand, North and Central America

Legrand, North and Central America (LNCA) has acquired Connectrac, a developer of flexible floor-based cable management solutions that deliver power, data and communications to commercial interior applications.

LNCA says adding Connectrac to its portfolio will allow the company to reach additional market segments as well as provide a platform to expand their ecosystem in commercial interiors. According to the company, “Connectrac brings new open space product solutions designed for flexible work areas,” which also supports Legrand’s on-going initiatives to build relationships with architects and designers, end users and furniture dealers for a range of commercial interior applications.

“Flexible access to power is more critical than ever before, given the high volume of mobile devices and the desire to connect from anywhere in the space – not just near the walls,” said John Selldorff, president and CEO of Legrand, North and Central America.

Founded in 2005 by Desiree Edwards and licensed architect Clint Strong, Connectrac aims to provide products that provide connectivity via new technology, while at the same time “maintaining the aesthetic and structural integrity of the building.”