Ericsson opening 5G incubator in Silicon Valley

Ericsson has announced the formation of its upcoming Ericsson D-Fifteen, a new innovation and co-creation center at the company’s Santa Clara, Calif. office, which will serve as a launching pad for the next industrial revolution, powered by 5G.

Currently under construction and expected to open in the summer of 2019, the 5G-connected facility will bring multiple core capabilities together under one roof.

Margaret Herndon, head of marketing and communications for Ericsson North America says: ”D-Fifteen will be a place for experimentation and collaboration, a showcase for the promising technologies that 5G will empower. This facility will bring together the brightest minds in Ericsson and, working with our partners, we’ll tap into the fast-moving, boundary-breaking spirit of Silicon Valley to bring about the next evolution in mobile networks. We want our partners to dare, design and deliver all in one world-class facility.”

D-Fifteen will be an incubator. Customers, partners and the Silicon Valley ecosystem community will be invited to collaborate around how their products and services will be affected by 5G technologies and get a firsthand look at the latest Ericsson innovations within Core, Edge Computing, AI and Cloud.

The first to join D-Fifteen include:

D-15 IoT Studio: A hands-on testing ground, where Ericsson engineers will put connected technology to the test.

D-15 Labs: A 5G testbed where service providers and partners will pressure test the multi-layered networks that are at the heart of the 5G experience and enable the promising technologies of the future like self-driving cars and the Industrial Internet of Things.