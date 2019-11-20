Enter to become BICSI’s 2020 Installer of the Year

BISCI is holding its 13th annual BICSI Cabling Skills Challenge from February 10 to 12, 2020 at the Tampa Convention Center in Tampa, Fla. The event follows BISCI’s Winter Conference and Expo.

Industry professionals are invited to compete against the best BICSI installers and technicians from around the world for a chance to win $5,000 and bragging rights.

The 2020 BICSI Cabling Skills Challenge will consist of eight events, in addition to special “speed” challenge events.

All BICSI-credentialed installers and technicians are encouraged to apply, as long as your installer/technician credential is valid at the time of the competition. Competitor slots are limited, and completed applications will be approved on a first-come, first-served basis. There is no fee to compete and all competitors will receive a complimentary conference registration.

Applications to participate in the challenge must be submitted by January 3, 2020. Download an application form here.