Enlighted introduces easy IoT connected lighting control

Enlighted has introduced a new easy-to-deploy wireless lighting controls solution based on the company’s smart sensor technology that can help simplify the set-up of an entire ecosystem of future IoT applications.

The company’s Enlighted One solution is delivered already integrated into lighting fixtures or can be easily installed in the field, and the programming takes seconds with an Enlighted wireless wall switch and off-the-shelf laser pointer.

The system is out-of-the box building code compliant with features such as daylight harvesting, task tuning, and vacancy detection. Enlighted One features the same Generation 5 hardware as the Enlighted IoT Platform. When building occupants are ready to upgrade to IoT capabilities, no modifications to the lighting fixtures are required – the sensor is already installed in the building. With a sensor IoT license and the addition of an IoT network, customers can simply subscribe to building IoT applications and unlock productivity gains for building occupants.

With this latest solution, Enlighted now offers its products in three upgradeable configurations:

Enlighted One is an out-of-the-box, room-based wireless lighting control solution that comes with four pre-configured lighting profiles with the ability to program lighting behavior from the wall switch. It provides advanced energy savings with daylight harvesting, vacancy detection and task tuning.

Enlighted Connected adds sophisticated networked lighting capabilities. Customizable lighting profiles and task tuning, and new advanced daylight harvesting features using lighting groups and time-of-day scheduling are included. Enlighted Connected reports detailed lighting energy usage and savings, supports automated demand response, and integrates with building management systems through BACnet.

Enlighted IoT includes all the Enlighted Connected features and adds support for IoT software applications, including spacial analytics to analyze building space usage, and real-time location services for asset tracking and more. It connects through advanced APIs to third party ecosystem solutions, including work place experience and conference room management with partners such as Comfy, a leading US-based workplace app provider, and other partners.

