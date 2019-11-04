Eaton broadcast examines cyber threats amid growing connectivity

As part of National Cybersecurity Awareness Month in the United States, Eaton recently launched its latest Current Thinking broadcast examining emerging cyber threats amid growing connectivity. The broadcast, “A Holistic Approach to Cybersecurity,” launched on Oct. 29 and featured experts from Eaton and UL informing viewers on advanced technologies, tactics and best practices for understanding risks and protecting data as connectivity expands across intelligent systems.

“International Data Corporation (IDC) forecasts that the number of connected devices globally will reach 41.6 billion by 2025,” said broadcast participant Max Wandera, director, Eaton Cybersecurity Center of Excellence. “As more connectivity points are created, the risk of cyberattacks becomes greater. With a holistic approach to cybersecurity, businesses can be in a better position to understand the risk and take the right steps to secure data and systems while benefiting from all the advantages digital innovation can offer.”

Wandera was joined by Rachna Stegall, vice president of Connected Technologies at UL, to provide an overview of the risks involved with increasingly interconnected business ecosystems; highlight organizational approaches to cybersecurity; outline best practices for managing risk; and offer suggestions for businesses on where to start cybersecurity planning and how to evolve those plans over time.

“Cybersecurity for connected products, systems and ecosystems is a complex challenge for companies of all sizes across every industry,” added Stegall. “It is critical for organizations to understand organizational risk, perform a security risk assessment, develop a cybersecurity strategy and policy, get buy-in across the organization and senior leadership and align with relevant cybersecurity frameworks and standards for best practices to keep businesses and consumers secure, even as new threats and security risks arise.”