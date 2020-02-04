Distech Controls announces three leadership promotions

Distech Controls has announced the recent promotions of three key employees to its leadership team, effective immediately.

Charles Pelletier was named vice president of product management. In this role, Charles will help create a better user experience for integrated building automation systems from planning system installation to the building operation. Charles has been with the company since 2001, starting as a building control engineer. In 2011, he was named director of product management.

Eugene Mazo was appointed vice president of software. He was co-founder and CEO of DGLogik, Inc. before it was acquired by Acuity Brands in 2016. Since then, he has held various roles of increasing responsibility at the company. As VP of software, Eugene will work predominately with the product management, research and development and sales teams to develop and enhance the company’s software offerings.

Both Charles and Eugene will report directly to Martin Villeneuve, company president.

In addition, Ryan Sen was named vice president of international sales. Ryan has been with Distech Controls since 2006, where he was responsible for developing sales channels and the support infrastructure across the Canadian and expanded international region. In his new role, where he will report to Scott Hamilton, VP of sales, Ryan will lead the growth and sales leadership for Canada, Asia, Australia, Middle East and India.

“Individually these leaders have distinguished themselves by their professionalism and dedication to the company. Collectively they will further help us drive our strategic vision for growth and provide a world-class experience to our partners and end user customers,” said Villeneuve.