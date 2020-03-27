Dimonoff names Roctan 2000 new Canadian sales agency

Dimonoff, a Canadian manufacturer of wireless controls and IoT management platform SCMS Connect(ed), has named Roctan 2000 Ltd. as its new commercial sales agency for the Canadian market, in an effort to increase the company’s presence in Canada.

Roctan 2000 owner, Dave Bowen, will oversee Dimonoff sales activities through its agencies network. Roctan 2000 will provide its customers with technical expertise on Dimonoff products.