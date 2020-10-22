DesignLights Consortium adds ioXt security certification to NLC5

October 22, 2020 – The ioXt Alliance reports the DesignLights Consortium (DLC) has added ioXt security certification to its Networked Lighting Control System Technical Requirements (v.5), also known as NLC5.

“As buildings continue to evolve to become more connected, the commercial lighting industry is playing a big role in that transformation, including large-scale networked systems,” said Brad Ree, CTO, ioXt Alliance. “While this has opened incredible opportunities across the globe, it has also created the immediate need for stronger security measures and industry-led standards practices that ensure all manufacturers and end users are protected from increased cyber harm.”

Along with ioXt, NLC5 offers a full breakdown of all DLC-recognized cybersecurity certification options that are specifically designed for interior and exterior NLC systems associated with commercial and industrial buildings, roadways, and exterior environments.

Adding ioXt as an option to the DLC’s cybersecurity standards list allows commercial lighting manufacturers to provide proof of compliance via an ioXt certificate or letter from one of its accredited testing organizations.

“NLC5’s new cybersecurity requirements seek to further boost customer confidence and increase NLC installations,” said Christina Halfpenny, DLC executive director and CEO. “The addition of ioXt as an option for manufacturers to test and secure devices is a natural step in this process.”

The ioXt Alliance says it is the only industry-led, global IoT device security and certification program in the world. The DesignLights Consortium is a non-profit organization with a mission to achieve energy optimization through controllability “with a focus on quality for people and the environment”.