Delta Controls lands 2020 Global Company of the Year Award

July 30, 2020 – Today, Frost & Sullivan recognized Delta Controls Inc. with its 2020 Global Company of the Year Award, based on its recent analysis of the global building automation systems (BAS) market.

“Its development and convergence of technologies, strategic partnerships, best-in-class technical support, as well as internationalization and growth diversification strategies set it apart in a highly competitive market,” wrote Frost & Sullivan. “With more than 400 distributors in 80+ countries, the company has ensured significant geographic coverage for its solutions.”

“The O3 Sensor Hub 2.0—Delta Controls’ IoT-enabled solution—utilizes sensor fusion technology with standard built-in building automation protocols. It reports interior temperature, occupancy, humidity, lighting, heating, and serves as a connectivity platform for sensing air quality, ventilation, window contact, and shade position to an edge system controller,” said Neha Tatikota, industry analyst with F&S. “Individual O3 Sensor Hubs and edge controllers can be connected via the cloud to Delta Controls’ enteliWEB facility and energy management software to track and control building conditions and energy usage.”

To drive adoption, the company has taken system integration to the next level, says F&S. Its Sensor Hub open platform IoT device supports multiple protocols that allow it to integrate with almost any system, including native BACnet, MQTT and REST API for third-party integration, and BLE API for custom app development. Further, the company’s cybersecurity centre conducts hardening analyses for all networked assets, including penetration testing to identify and rectify vulnerabilities.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents a Company of the Year award to the organization that demonstrates excellence in terms of growth strategy and implementation in its field. The award recognizes a high degree of innovation with products and technologies, and the resulting leadership in terms of customer value and market penetration.