Deadline nears for IEEE World Forum paper submissions

The IEEE 6th World Forum on Internet of Things (WF-IoT 2020) is now accepting Late Breaking News papers.

The IEEE WF-IoT 2020 technical program will include oral and poster sessions, student paper contest, MSc/PhD Forum, demo sessions, special sessions and tutorials held by IoT experts. Accepted papers will be published in the proceedings, as well as IEEE Xplore.

Prospective Late Breaking News Paper authors are invited to submit a full paper (six-page, two-column format) describing original work. The papers’ subject matter should cover new research in relevant topics related to IoT. Sufficient work must have been completed to indicate the viability of the work, and it should outline new and exciting results. Papers must use the template provided on the IEEE WF-IoT 2020 website.

Authors of technical papers are asked to submit their paper electronically using the IEEE WF-IoT 2020 submission web site (use Track 23) and follow the required template on the website. At least one author of the paper must be present at the poster session. The deadline to submit a Late Breaking News Paper is Dec. 30, 2019. Authors of accepted papers will be notified by Jan. 21, 2020.

WF-IoT 2020 will take place April 4-9, 2020, in New Orleans, La.