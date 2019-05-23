Cree shows SmartCast Intelligent lighting platform at LIGHTFAIR

At LIGHTFAIR International 2019 in Philadelphia (May 21-23) Cree Lighting was demonstrating its SmartCast Intelligence Platform, an integrated lighting control solution for indoor, industrial and outdoor applications with its SmartCast Wireless, SmartCast Power over Ethernet and Synapse SimplySNAP enabled luminaires.

With an open API, the platform is interoperable with third-party networks and technologies multiple applications to improve business operations, streamline facility management and offer a better human experience.

With cybersecurity engineered into the core of the product, the SmartCast technology connects easily to other systems while keeping data and systems secure.

A demonstration of intelligent SmartCast Technology included the company’s Cadiant dynamic skylight, a realistic lighting simulation experience that uses advanced lighting controls in combination with multi-dimensional LED panels and colour-changing technology to simulate the natural dawn to dusk, east-to-west arc of the sun, providing a sensory connection to the outdoors for people working in spaces without access to natural daylight. Available to order in August,

In collaboration with Synapse Wireless, Cree Lighting area and high-bay luminaires for outdoor and industrial applications are enabled with SimplySNAP control to deliver intuitive, intelligent lighting. SimplySNAP luminaires integrate wirelessly through a secure 2.4 GHz mesh network. The end-to-end system is simple and easy to install with stand-alone functionality that scales to cloud-enabled solutions.