Counterpoint Research: Top 10 IoT Trends for 2019

In a blog post on the Counterpoint Technology Market Research website, the company’s research analyst Satyajit Sinha laid out what they see at the hot topics in the area of IoT for the year ahead.

Sinha provides the following definition for IoT in the context of 2019:

Connecting smart devices to the internet/cloud for transmission of data either from sensors or to actuators which can be monetized directly or indirectly within a secure zone, leading to an innovative solution most often with the help of post analysis transmitted data. The solution needs to either save human time or create ease of life.

Here’s his Top 10 list of IoT trends and predictions:

Edge Computing and AI will complement each other to dominate in IoT.

Edge Computing and AI will complement each other to dominate in IoT. Security Measures: Both data security and data Privacy will take centre stage in 2019.

For most cities, a true smart city is a bit far-fetched and it will not be that easy to achieve in a year.

The cellular LPWA will be in hyper-growth mode especially for narrow band IoT (NB-IoT)

The cellular LPWA will be in hyper-growth mode especially for narrow band IoT (NB-IoT) Consumer IoT: The continuous growth in security and data privacy policies, such as GDPR, will help and grow consumer confidence.

IoT System-on-chip (SoC)/System-in-package (SiP), where the MCU is integrated with modem/baseband will be the next wave of IoT evolution and it will change the dynamics of the IoT module market.

IoT System-on-chip (SoC)/System-in-package (SiP), where the MCU is integrated with modem/baseband will be the next wave of IoT evolution and it will change the dynamics of the IoT module market. IoT Cellular Module: The industry is moving towards intelligent /smart modules always securely connected to the cloud, leveraging cloud computing. However, we will also see the increasing adoption of intelligence at the edge which is at the module level.

The industry is moving towards intelligent /smart modules always securely connected to the cloud, leveraging cloud computing. However, we will also see the increasing adoption of intelligence at the edge which is at the module level.

According to Counterpoint's IoT service, Global IoT Cellular Connections will reach 1.6 billion by the end of 2019.

Every major player in the IoT ecosystem is aiming to be an end-to-end product and services provider. Emerging Countries Adopting Cellular LPWA IoT: Emerging markets like India, Brazil and in Africa can offer scale but will likely be late followers compared to China in the path to connected everything.

Click here for a complete view of the Counterpoint Technology Market Research blog post.