Connected compactors remotely detect when waste equipment is full

Metro Compactor Service has launched its next generation, IoT-enabled system, iSmart Generation 2 technology, which allows the company to remotely troubleshoot and detect fullness on customers’ waste equipment from anywhere.

Created for facility managers, multi-residential property owners and large retailers, iSmart uses asset management to reduce the overall equipment cost over its life, and fullness diagnostics to drive efficiency in hauling costs, which the company says helps organizations reach and surpass their sustainability and waste efficiency goals.

The ISmart Gen 2 platform enables the company’s new service model as it shifts from on-demand service to a predictive and proactive approach, which combines technological, logistical and manpower resources.

“iSMART focuses on the long-term performance of waste equipment, which is a big shift for the industry,” said Danny Mauti, CEO of Metro Compactor Service Inc. “We have a service first approach toward all our relationships. Our goal is a reduction in the overall carbon footprint of managing their waste– including fewer trucks, fewer bins, less downtime, and longer equipment life. Bottom line is, less of your time and resources are devoted to dealing with garbage.”

The company uses high-grade industrial sensors to monitor fullness and all key equipment performance indicators. Real-time diagnostic information is uploaded to the cloud where thresholds are set, error messages are monitored and preventative maintenance can be scheduled. The platform’s web portal and live dashboard track all data and insights and report on errors, such as low oil levels, damaged plugs, disconnected hoses or a stopped motor. Insight into the condition and operation of the waste equipment leads to more efficient and sustainable overall system performance.