Cisco to acquire ThousandEyes, which is like a “Google Maps view of the internet”

May 28, 2020 – Earlier today, Cisco announced its intent to acquire privately held ThousandEyes Inc., whose internet and cloud intelligence platform “delivers deep visibility and insights into the digital delivery of applications and services over the internet”.

And the whole deal was carried out “virtually” over the past few months, noted Cisco’s Todd Nightingale. The value of the deal will not be disclosed, said Cisco’s Derek Idemoto.

ThousandEyes, explained co-founder & CEO Mohit Lad, “is like a Google Maps view of the internet”. Nightingale agrees, saying TE “provides internet intelligence at a scale and accuracy never seen before. In a time when every meeting is held and every document is shared through connected applications, the need for ThousandEyes technology has never been so high”.

By bringing together Cisco’s strength in network and application performance with ThousandEyes’ visibility into the Internet, Cisco says customers will have an end-to-end view into the digital delivery of applications and services over the internet, allowing them to pinpoint deficiencies and improve network and application performance across enterprise and cloud networks.

Cisco will incorporate ThousandEyes’ capabilities across Cisco’s core Enterprise Networking and Cloud, and AppDynamics portfolios to enhance visibility across the enterprise, internet and the cloud. The acquisition is expected to close before the end of Cisco’s Q1 FY2021. ThousandEyes will join Cisco’s newly-formed Networking Services business unit, reporting to Todd Nightingale.

As part of the Networking Services business unit, ThousandEyes CEO and co-founder Mohit Lad will take on the role of GM of ThousandEyes. His co-founder, CTO Ricardo Oliveira, will continue to drive ThousandEyes’ product vision and innovation strategy.