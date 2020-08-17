Circa expanding into IoT space with Teletics acquisition

August 17, 2020 – Circa Enterprises Inc., a manufacturer of equipment for the telecom, electrical utility and construction industries, has completed the acquisition of substantially all of the assets of Teletics Inc., a manufacturer and supplier of wireless voice and data devices.

“The acquisition of Teletics expands Circa’s Telecom product offering with wireless communications systems engineered for extreme operating conditions. Teletics’ line of rugged wireless equipment complements our existing product line and expands our engineering capabilities,” said Cory Tamagi, Circa president & CEO.

The business will operate as a separate product line within the Telecom segment of Circa Enterprises Inc.

Advertisment

Another Circa official says the Teletics cloud-based software platform is expected to be integrated with the Guardian product line to add wireless connectivity to its devices, and provide remote monitoring with alarm and event notification capabilities, thereby enabling Circa to expand into the IoT space.

Circa is headquartered in Calgary, with operations in Alberta and Ontario. Teletics has been operating since 2003, and is also based in Calgary. Teletics designs, manufactures and supplies fully monitored wireless VoIP and Wi-Fi devices designed to withstand harsh environments and climates.