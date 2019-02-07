Chatsworth aquires R. F. Mote

U.S.-based Chatsworth Products (CPI), a global manufacturer of information and communications technology (ICT) infrastructure products and industrial enclosures, has acquired R. F. Mote Ltd., the privately-owned Canadian provider of data center racks, cabinets and enclosures.

By adding Canadian manufacturing and assembly capabilities in the region, Chatsworth is now better positioned to serve the Canadian market with shorter lead times.

“The acquisition is in line with CPI’s continual growth and global expansion strategy, and we are thrilled to be combining forces with a management team that has such a long and proven history of excellence in the Canadian market,” said CPI CEO, Michael Custer in a company release.

R.F. Mote was established in 1966. The Richmond Hill, Ont., company focuses on products for the data center, telecommunications and colocation markets.