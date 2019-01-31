Canadian corporate digital adoption improving: Dell Technologies’ Digital Transformation Index

The latest global results from Dell Technologies’ Digital Transformation Index reveals that worldwide many businesses’ digital transformation programs are still in their infancy, and the results show that Canadian businesses are making strides to become digital adopters and leaders compared to a 2016 version of the Index.

Dell Technologies, in collaboration with Intel and market research firm Vanson Bourne, surveyed 4,600 business leaders (director to C-suite) from mid- to large-sized companies across the globe to score their organizations’ transformation efforts.

Globally, the research shows that emerging markets are the most digitally mature, with India, Brazil and Thailand topping the global ranking. In contrast, developed markets are slipping behind: Japan, Denmark and France received the lowest digital maturity scores. Canada ranked in the middle, but slightly higher than the global average.

This edition of the Digital Transformation Index, builds upon the first version launched in 2016.

The two-year comparison highlights that global progress has been slow, with organizations struggling to keep up with the pace of change. While the percentage of digital adopters has increased, there’s been no progress at the top.

Almost four in 10 (39%) businesses are still spread across the two least digitally mature groups on the benchmark (Digital Laggards and Digital Followers).

“In the near future, every organization will need to be a digital organization, but our research indicates that the majority still have a long way to go,” said Michael Dell, chairman and CEO of Dell Technologies in a media release. “Organizations need to modernize their technology to participate in the unprecedented opportunity of digital transformation.”

Canada’s ranking on the global stage:

Benchmark groups Description Today Global 2016 Global Today Canada 2016 Canada Digital Leaders Digital transformation is ingrained in their DNA 5% 5% 6% 3% Digital Adopters Have a mature digital plan, investments and innovations in place 23% 14% 29% 12% Digital Evaluators Gradually embracing digital transformation; planning and investing for the future 33% 34% 22% 24% Digital Followers Make very few digital investments; tentatively starting to make plans 30% 32% 34% 44%

The top five barriers to digital transformation success (globally):

Data privacy and security concerns (2nd place for Canadian businesses) Lack of budget and resources (1st place for Canadian businesses) Lack of the right in-house skill sets and expertise (4th place for Canadian businesses) Regulation and legislative changes (not listed in the top 5 for Canada) Immature digital culture (not listed in the top 5 for Canada)

The results show that 83% of Canadian businesses believe that digital transformation should be more widespread throughout the organization. This is higher than the global average of 78%.

In Canada, investments in initiatives which enable digital transformation to occur is up and is expected to continue rising.

Top technology investments for the next one to three years (global ranking):