Cailabs raises 8 million euros in fundraising campaign

Cailabs has wrapped up a new 8 million euro fundraising campaign led by Supernova Invest, with participation of Definvest, the Ministry of the Armed Forces fund managed by Bpifrance; Safran Corporate Ventures, lead investor in 2017; and Innovacom and Starquest Capital, its long-term investors. This funding will provide the French deep-tech company with the necessary resources to rapidly develop its three main product lines at both an industrial and commercial level.

“Cailabs implements unique technologies in the field of photonics, whose military applications are numerous and very promising,” said Florence Parly of the French Ministry of Defence. “It was therefore essential that the Ministry of Defence takes part in this fundraising.”

Cailabs was first established in 2013 and designs, manufactures and sells innovative optical components. Soon after, it developed a one-of-a-kind technology that controls the shape of light within an optical fiber in an effort to improve performance.

The funds will help Cailabs address a global deployment challenge, and help the company structure and strengthen the industrial and commercial development of its product portfolio.

“Our development strategy aims to strengthen and multiply our design-win by promoting a commercial action based on Cailabs’ technical excellence. With the maturation of product lines made possible by previous funding, and the increase in production volume, Cailabs is entering a new era that requires strengthening in the areas of sales, support and operations,” said Jean-François Morizur, President of Cailabs.

The funding will also help Cailabs recruit new talent for its sales and technical teams and strengthen its commercial presence in North America. It also plans to develop a platform to allow industrial clients to evaluate the performance of Cailabs products to their laser machining processes; continue its commercial development of products to improve communications in space (such as between satellites); and consolidate its collaborations with leading manufacturers to provide unique solutions and disruptive products.