CABA collaborating with the DesignLights Consortium

The DesignLights Consortium (DLC) and the Continental Automated Buildings Association (CABA) have signed an agreement to enhance and promote the development and adoption of smart building technology.

Ottawa-based CABA is a global non-profit industry association dedicated to advancing home and intelligent building technologies that foster better utilization of building space, occupant comfort, and energy savings.

The DLC is devoted to driving efficient lighting by defining quality, facilitating thought leadership and providing tools and resources to the lighting market.

The DLC’s just-released Networked Lighting Control System Technical Requirements V4.0 policy addresses roadblocks to wider adoption of technology capable of serving as a smart building gateway while significantly boosting the energy efficiency of light emitting diode (LED) fixtures.

“The DLC has become increasingly interested in networked lighting’s ability to increase energy savings, while unlocking the Internet of Things (IoT) capabilities of commercial and industrial lighting,” DLC executive director Christina Halfpenny said. “We were thrilled to include CABA’s expertise in this arena at our recent Annual Stakeholder Meeting. This agreement cements our relationship and formalizes our intention to work together to advance smart building technology.”

“DLC is a force-multiplier for the innovation that is happening right now in the efficient lighting sector, by providing outstanding industry resources, thought leadership, and policy tools to establish quality,” said Ron Zimmer, president/CEO of CABA. “Our organizations share similar perspectives on the work of advancing intelligent building technologies, and the creation of this formal partnership between us will advance a common vision of accelerated growth in this core area of intelligent buildings.”

With the goal to “wherever possible, share information and work in a collaborative manner on connected home and intelligent building issues,” the scope of the DLC-CABA Reciprocal Agreement paves the way for mutually beneficial actions such as:

• establishing forums for timely and open exchange of information on current and planned activities; and

• establishing non-exclusive vehicles for engaging a broad array of stakeholders, including hardware and software manufacturers, service providers, the utility industry, regulatory organizations, technology companies, vendors, consumer and non-profit groups, and government entities.

Other ways the two parties may work together as a result of the agreement include collaborating in working groups; developing; reviewing and commenting on policy and technical materials; and commenting on each other’s research relevant to the lighting and home and building automation industries.