BrainBox AI of Montreal: AI for HVAC systems in buildings

Montreal-based BrainBox AI has launched a unique technology that combines deep learning, cloud-based computing and algorithms to support a 24/7 self-operating building.

BrainBox AI is the first artificial intelligence (AI) technology designed specifically for heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems (HVAC) in commercial buildings.

The company’s vision is to redefine building automation and to be at the forefront of the green building revolution.

In its pre-commercialization installations, BrainBox AI has demonstrated that it enables a 25-35% reduction in a building’s total energy costs in less than three months, and requires low to no up-front CapEx from property owners.

It also improves occupant comfort by 60% and decreases the carbon footprint of a building by 20-40%.



BrainBox AI’s solution predicts a building’s thermal load and enables the HVAC system to operate autonomously, in real-time, leading to energy and cost savings, a reduction in its carbon footprint and increased occupant comfort.

“AI-powered autonomous buildings are the next disruptive innovation that will enable significant energy savings in the real estate space,” said CEO and co-founder, Sean Neely, in a company release.

“BrainBox AI adds an extra layer of intelligence to the existing HVAC control system and enables buildings to move from being reactive to pre-emptive in the way these HVAC systems are managed. We are very excited to be developing our AI technology in collaboration with many partners including the U.S. Department of Energy’s National Renewable Energy Laboratory, IVADO, and Montreal-based universities such as École de technologie supérieure.”

BrainBox AI’s system simultaneously delivers predictive HVAC maintenance capabilities including an easy-to-understand diagnostics dashboard that informs building managers ahead of time if a service issue is imminent, saving time and money.

BrainBox AI sets out to address the challenges inherent to existing commercial buildings including inefficient designs from an energy and comfort perspective which lead to buildings being a major contributor to climate change.

The company says its AI system integrates into a building’s existing HVAC system in less than half a day, and that its advanced technology enables it to make accurate predictions, empowering the deployment of algorithms to drive a building’s HVAC system resulting in a 24/7, self-operating building that requires no human intervention, functions at optimal efficiency, and ensures maximum comfort.