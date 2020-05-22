Bosch.IO: new company pools Bosch’s IoT and digital expertise

May 21, 2020 – Bosch has consolidated its activities centred on the Internet of Things—and some 900 associates—in a new subsidiary called Bosch.IO GmbH.

“Bosch.IO is bringing the internet of things to everything from roads and factory floors to homes and fields,” said Bosch’s Michael Bolle. The group’s focus is on the retail, energy, building, manufacturing, consumer goods, agriculture, and mobility sectors.

Bosch.IO was created by combining the former Bosch Software Innovations GmbH with other specialized IoT and digital teams at Bosch. Its executive management comprises Dr. Stefan Ferber, Dr. Aleksandar Mitrovic, and Yvonne Reckling.

The core element of the Bosch.IO’s product portfolio is the Bosch IoT Suite—the central technical platform for IoT solutions—which already connects more than 10 million sensors, devices, and machines with users and business applications, says Bosch.

Advertisment

“Our goal is to realize IoT projects faster and more efficiently,” said Mitrovic. “We bring together people with the right skills for each IoT and digitalization project to meet customer requirements in the best possible way.”