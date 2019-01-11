BlackBerry offering security solution for IoT devices

BlackBerry is scaling its BlackBerry Secure technology and licensing strategy to empower the electronics industry to bring-to-market safe and secure IoT devices.

The company’s new BlackBerry Secure feature packs provide IoT device manufacturers the software and framework to securely build smart products without having to develop the technology and deep cybersecurity expertise internally.

BlackBerry’s team of cybersecurity experts will review the device, and once the product is deemed BlackBerry Secure, a symbol of data security and trust will be allowed.

“IoT device manufacturers can address security and privacy concerns head-on and stand out in the cluttered IoT space by bringing to market ultra-secure products that consumers, retailers, and enterprises want to buy and use,” said Alex Thurber, SVP and general manager of mobility solutions at BlackBerry, in a company release. “This new service is a pivotal point in the company’s software licensing strategy and underscores BlackBerry’s evolution from providing the most secure smartphones to delivering the trusted security for all smart ‘things’.”

OEMs have the choice of the following feature packs which build upon each other and provide various levels of management and control: