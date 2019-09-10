BIoT Canada welcomes new editor: Kavita!

September 10, 2019 – Kavita Sabharwal-Chomiuk has joined BIoT Canada as its new editor. She succeeds Doug Picklyk, who is stepping into the role of editor for two other brands within the Annex Business Media family, including Energy Manager Canada.

“Thankfully, Doug won’t disappear from our team entirely, as there are great synergies between BIoT Canada and Energy Manager, not to mention with our flagship, Electrical Business Magazine,” says publisher, Anthony Capkun. “At the same time, we heartily welcome Kavita to our ranks, and wish her great success in her new role.”

Kavita’s responsibilities include oversight and production of both BIoT Canada—“the intelligent buildings infrastructure magazine”—and Electrical Business Magazine (along with all of its digital and related products e.g. newsletters, webinars).

“I am excited to work alongside such a great and knowledgeable team,” says Kavita. “I look forward to meeting our audience of connectivity and electrical professionals, and providing them with content that not only meets their needs, but they look forward to reading.”

She will also serve as “brand ambassador” in the market, as she attends and reports from various industry events.

Kavita can be reached at ksabharwal-chomiuk@ebmag.com or 416-510-5142.

Anthony can be reached at acapkun@ebmag.com or 905-717-6421.

BIoT Canada is distributed to about 36,000 recipients across several markets and disciplines, including: information & communications technology professionals; energy and facility managers; and electrical contractors and designers.

Publishing since 1964, Electrical Business Magazine is the only third-party audited electrical magazine in the Canadian market, and on the leading edge of CASL-compliant (anti-spam) digital offerings. It is the go-to resource for Canada’s electrical contracting, maintenance and engineering professionals and associated disciplines, serving over 20,000 readers and 14,000+ email subscribers.

Founded in 1997, Annex began life as a small collection of local newspapers and industry trade magazines, along with a modest sheet-fed printing press. Today, Annex Business Media comprises a collection of over 65 forward-thinking media brands, all of which are built to serve Canadian industries with timely and relevant information and resources.