BICSI signs MOU with Facility Guidelines Institute

BICSI has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Facility Guidelines Institute (FGI). FGI develops guidelines for the planning, design and construction of hospitals, outpatient facilities and residential health, care and support facilities.

The MOU aims to promote mutual collaboration to advance healthcare facility guidelines and standards in the United States. This agreement demonstrates the organization’s commitment to furthering the goals of and expanding within the healthcare industry through collaboration and the sharing of significant expertise. More and more, BICSI members and credential holders are working in the healthcare industry segment.

Through the MOU, BICSI offers support and subject matter expertise on the future of ICT in healthcare including collaborating on a white paper for design, integration and installation; appointing BICSI subject matter experts to FGI’s Health Guidelines Revisions Committee; and BICSI’s review of the 2018 series of healthcare facilities guidelines in addition to recommendations for 2022; and cross-promotion of BICSI Standards and FGI Guidelines.