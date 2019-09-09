BICSI revises Data Center Design Consultant program

BICSI has released the final two pieces of its newly revised Data Center Design Consultant (DCDC) Program:

DC102: Applied Data Center Design and Best Practices Training Course

Data Center Design Consultant (DCDC) Credential Exam

Revised to reflect recent data center and technology trends, BICSI’s DC102 course provides an in-depth overview of best practices for designing data centers. During this five-day course, students are introduced to various data center infrastructure systems and may apply what they learn by participating in case studies, discussions and real-world scenarios. Students can also gain practical experience in ICT data center design best practices.

The new credentialing exam identifies the duties and tasks within many areas of expertise, including: Concept Planning & Analysis and Systems, including Architectural and Space Design, Mechanical and Electrical. The exam also expands into Information Technology/Ancillary Systems/Communications Connectivity, Data Center Operations & Maintenance Assessment, Security Assessment and Construction Administration & Commissioning.

Find more information on BICSI’s data center program and the DCDC credential at www.bicsi.org/DCDC.