BICSI releases two international data center standards & data center specialty manual

BICSI has released new and updated data center publications:

ANSI/BICSI 002-2019, Data Center Design and Implementation Best Practices

BICSI 009-2019, Data Center Operations and Maintenance Best Practices

Essentials of Data Center Projects (EDCP), 1st edition, specialty manual

Revised to reflect recent data center and technology trends, ANSI/BICSI 002 continues to be the source for data center design from the enterprise to the edge.

Written by industry professionals, this standard not only lists what a data center requires, but also provides ample recommendation on the best methods of implementing a design. This new version includes additions to heat rejection and cooling systems, provisioning of Lithium-ion batteries, colocation planning, support for Open Compute Project concepts and infrastructure, and expansion of the commissioning process.

BICSI’s 009 standard is the first open-consensus standard providing more than a framework for data center operation policies and practices. The material reflects operational experience from a wide variety of data center owners, operators, designers and consultants—from small enterprise to large hyperscale colocation data centers, and everything in-between.

The EDCP provides a holistic view of the overall data center project, from conceptualization to planning, implementation and project closeout. As the complexity of a data center continues to increase, so does the project that enables its construction. This first-ever specialty manual provides the underlying knowledge necessary for data centers great and small.

More information on BICSI’s data center program and the Data Center Design Consultant (DCDC) credential visit bicsi.org.