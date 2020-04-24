BICSI extends proposal deadline for 2020 Fall Conference

BICSI is calling on experts and innovators to share their industry insights in the information and communications technology (ICT) industry at the 2020 BICSI Fall Conference & Exhibition, and has extended the deadline for proposals until May 1, 2020.

The conference is set to take place at the Mandalay Bay Resort in Las Vegas, Nev. from Sept. 27 until Oct. 1, 2020. BICSI is describing the event as a hybrid conference, which will feature both live, in-person content and full event streaming options. Plans are still in the development phase, says BICSI, with more information set to be communicated in the coming weeks.

Interested experts can submit their application here.