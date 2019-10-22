BICSI announces 2020-21 board members

BICSI has announced its 2019 Board of Directors, following balloting that ended on Sept. 30, 2019. The five new Board members will serve two-year terms.

The newly-elected Board members are Carol Everett Oliver, president-elect; David M. Richards, treasurer; Barry Shambrook, Europe, Middle East and Africa region director; Randal Reusser, U.S. North-Central region director; and William Foy, U.S. Northeast region director.

“On behalf of the current BICSI Board of Directors, I would like to extend congratulations to these newly elected individuals,” said BICSI President Jeff Beavers. “Assuming a volunteer role within BICSI is demanding but the rewards more than justify the time and effort expended. These incoming Board members are showing their BICSI spirit by serving the BICSI membership and working toward advancing the information and communications technology community.”

The new Board members will be officially inaugurated on Feb. 11, 2020, during the BICSI Winter Conference & Exhibition, which will take place at the Tampa Convention Centre in Tampa, Fla.