BICSI releases 14th edition of telecommunications distribution manual

BICSI has released the 14th edition of the Telecommunications Distribution Methods Manual (TDMM), its flagship manual known as the “definitive resource for telecommunications and ICT infrastructure design for the past 35 years.”

The 2,000-page, two-volume 14th edition sees significant changes that reflect the newest trends in ICT technologies to ensure a project is designed based on the latest standards and best practices. These changes include a new chapter on special design considerations; new sections on disaster recovery, risk management and OM5 multimode fiber; and more information on Power over Ethernet (PoE), health care, wireless systems, electronic safety and security and building automation.

The TDMM is an important reference for all ICT professionals designing digital infrastructure, notes BICSI. It is also the basis of BICSI’s Registered Communications Distribution Designer (RCDD), an industry certification for ICT designers. Since its first edition, the TDMM has helped to certify thousands of RCDDs.