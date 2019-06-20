Berk-Tek, Cree, and Transition Networks join forces on utility LAN

Berk-Tek has joined forces with Cree Lighting and Transition Networks to provide an end-to-end solution for the smart building’s utility LAN (uLAN).

Berk-Tek defines the uLAN as an emerging network made up of non-traditional ethernet-enabled utility devices that are now connecting to the network.

While the traditional Core LAN – comprised of the PC, VoIP phone and WiFi – is not expected to undergo significant change through 2022, the emerging uLAN is expected to grow significantly over that time. The uLAN and the network infrastructure supporting it will be largely responsible for connecting and powering the billions of new devices needed to make buildings smart.

Berk-Tek and Cree Lighting collaborated in 2018 to provide PoE-enabled smart lighting solutions. The addition of Transition Networks’ smart managed switches rounds out the team’s complete solution.

“Now we can collectively offer what I like to say is the smart building’s nervous system: Cree Lighting’s SmartCast Intelligence Platform is the brain, Transition Network’s PoE switch technology is the muscle, and Berk-Tek Leviton Technologies’ cable and connectivity solutions are the nerves,” says Jim Frey, Berk-Tek’s director of marketing in a media release.

“Everyone has an opinion on the potential advancement of smart lighting. I say there is just too much customer value for this technology not to take off.” In fact, Frey says smart lighting is not really about the lights at all. It’s about establishing a sensor network throughout your facility, giving you a bird’s-eye view that can be integrated into BACnet systems like HVAC or Fire Detection, and other IP applications like security cameras, access control, and AV. All this integration leads to actionable analytics and coordinated responses when defined events occur. This is on top of the many documented benefits that come with LED lighting technology.

“Cree Lighting’s SmartCast Intelligence Platform was purposely built with an open API to allow for interoperability with third-party networks and technologies,” said Drew Kolb, Director, IoT business development at Cree Lighting. “We’re partnering with Berk-Tek and Transition Networks to simplify the process of designing and implementing a smart building with virtually limitless applications to improve business profitability and streamline facility management.”

www.berktek.us/realizethefuture.