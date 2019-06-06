ASHRAE announces design details of new global headquarters

ASHRAE, the global professional engineering association seeking to advance heating, ventilation, air conditioning and refrigeration systems design and construction, has announced details around the design of its new global headquarters, located in Peachtree Corners, Georgia.

A new web page provides updates on the design and renovation of ASHRAE’s net-zero energy-efficient headquarters building just 10 miles north of its current location.

“We are excited to share up-to-date progress on our new ASHRAE global headquarters,” said 2018-2019 ASHRAE President Sheila J. Hayter. “Through this web presence, we will share our design journey, and we will offer useful, informative, educational content for members, partners, the media and other stakeholders to showcase sustainability in action, resiliency that exceeds the provisions of ASHRAE’s energy, comfort and indoor air quality standards and cost-effective building integrated solutions.”

The new, renovated building will become a showcase for the latest HVAC&R equipment and technology, providing a destination venue for industry visitors and members to experience.

Some key project goals for the new building are:

To provide additional sensors and monitoring capability in spaces such as conference rooms, so the data obtained can support investigations and experimental work for ASHRAE research. This includes electronic data storage and manipulation capability and a meteorological monitoring station.

To provide energy, demand and environmental data from HQ building through web interface.

To provide a building environment that sets new standards for worker productivity and wellness through superior visual acuity, daylight, acoustics, thermal comfort and air quality.

To demonstrate how to transform older existing buildings from dated workplace environments to high-performance workplace environments.

To showcase an affordable, net-zero energy strategy.

To be visible, when and where appropriate, within the building as an educational feature.

To provide pro­visions for a building automation system.

To showcase an ASHRAE Building EQ A+ rating.

The purchased building, constructed in 1978, sits on 11 acres and is 66,700 sq. ft. The two-story building, including a partial base­ment, will be designed to provide space for approximately 125 occupants and will have a serviceable life of at least 50 years.

“ASHRAE’s global headquarters will inspire our industry to incor­porate energy-efficient and environmentally sustainable practices that reflects an understanding of the high-per­formance building movement,” said Jeff Littleton, ASHRAE Executive Vice President. “The new web presence will provide a step-by-step look into this design project and give visitors an engaging view of ASHRAE’s vision and goals.”

ASHRAE has embarked upon a highly visible building campaign to support generous donor contributions with a wide array of benefits including prominent building displays, donor wall recognition, naming rights, features in national and international ASHRAE publications and case studies, web presence, social media presence and a special commemorative publication about the project. More about this campaign can also be found at ashrae.org/newhq.

The renovation project is overseen by both a building ad hoc and technical committee comprised of ASHRAE volunteers. McLennan Design, Houser Walker Architecture and Integral Group have been selected as the design team.

ASHRAE will move to the new global headquarters in October 2020.